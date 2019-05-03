RunPod episode 7: Post-Marathon Cooldown with Lewis Moses

3 May 2019, 16:51

RunPod
RunPod. Picture: Runpod

That's it for another year, so whether you're nursing those blisters or eager to get your trainers for the first time, this episode is the perfect companion for your post-marathon cooldown.

Join Jenni as she chats to GB champion and top running coach Lewis Moses, who answers that all important question: How do you recover after the big race?

We also bust some of the biggest myths out there, talking trainers, stretches, warm-ups, protein shakes and discuss some of the most common injuries for new starters.

