RunPod episode 7: Post-Marathon Cooldown with Lewis Moses
3 May 2019, 16:51
That's it for another year, so whether you're nursing those blisters or eager to get your trainers for the first time, this episode is the perfect companion for your post-marathon cooldown.
Join Jenni as she chats to GB champion and top running coach Lewis Moses, who answers that all important question: How do you recover after the big race?
We also bust some of the biggest myths out there, talking trainers, stretches, warm-ups, protein shakes and discuss some of the most common injuries for new starters.