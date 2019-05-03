RunPod episode 8: parkrun with Paul Sinton-Hewitt

This week on RunPod, Jenni’s joined by the man who gave 3 million of us in 23 countries, across 5 continents the gift that is parkrun.

Paul Sinton Hewitt CBE tells us how he turned a simple get-together into a global phenomenon, and how it’s transformed so many lives around the world – including his own!

They also chat parkrun challenges, Paul’s favourite running spots and the power of community spirit.

He might even persuade you to give up that Saturday morning in bed for a 5k run instead!

