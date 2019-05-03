RunPod episode 6: The London Marathon with Hugh Brasher, David Weir & Kirsty Gallacher

RunPod. Picture: Runpod

In this episode of RunPod, Jenni learns all about the London Marathon and chats to special guests about taking on a 26.2 mile challenge.

Marathon big boss, Hugh Brasher, shares how it all started and what you can expect on race day.

Jenni also chats with 8-time marathon winner David Weir, celeb runners Kirsty Gallagher, Nell Mcandrew and Matt Wilkinson whilst Celebrity chef, Marcus Bean, gives you the lowdown on what to eat before and after; We also learn what it’s like to run as a rhino and hear interesting facts on Britain’s biggest race.

As a listener you‘ll get top tips for preparing for a marathon and experience the excitement of the buildup to race day itself.

Hear the full discussion on RunPod, available now.

