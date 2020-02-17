Simon Thomas shares stories of adversity and grief in his new podcast Life Interrupted

Simon Thomas' incredible empathy makes him a thoughtful and engaging host. Picture: Heart

In his new podcast, Life Interrupted, Simon Thomas explores human endurance through the toughest times.

In a series of interviews with well-known celebrities and notable people, Simon discovers how crisis and desperation can lead to hope and inspiration for a new and happy life.

Simon recently lost his wife to cancer, leaving him a single parent to his boy Ethan. His tragic experience affords him a level of empathy and compassion that shines through in each interview.

In each episode, we find out that there are so many others experiencing mental anguish, who have lived through the most difficult times. We hear how many have overcome tragedy to live happy and fulfilling lives.

Life Interrupted is for everyone struggling, with loss, depression, anxiety, maybe with life in general.

Here we discover that in contrast to pain and adversity, there is hope. That our most desperate moments can reveal strength and resilience we didn’t know we had.

That things can, and will, get better.

The series launches on February 24th and will be available on Global Player and where you usually get your podcasts.