Exclusive

Woman reveals how Spencer saved her life after she started choking

11 November 2022, 10:59

Spencer and Vogue were shocked when a listener of their podcast wrote in to tell them how her life had been saved.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams received a message from a woman this week on their podcast, Spencer & Vogue, who wanted to thank the former Made In Chelsea star for saving her life.

In the email, the woman explained how she was alone with her children when she started choking on a carrot.

She said that in the moments she started to lose consciousness, she remembered Spencer sharing a very similar story on how he performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on himself to save his life.

After this sprung into her mind, she jumped and fell on her back and watched as the carrot flew across the room. While she said that she had bruised ribs and whiplash for the jump, she was just happy she lived to tell the tale.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Listen to Spencer & Vogue the podcast on Global Player now.

