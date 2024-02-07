Brand new podcast The Sports Agents announced, hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman
Global is launching a new sports podcast with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman from its award-winning The News Agents brand
Following the huge success of our chart-topping and multi-award-winning podcast, The News Agents – which recently surpassed 70 million podcast downloads – The Sports Agents will launch this spring, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Sports Agents brings together Gabby and Mark’s knowledge and wealth of experience across all sports, to provide an insider’s perspective on the biggest stories in sport, alongside exclusive interviews from the most anticipated events in the calendar including the men’s EURO 2024, the Six Nations, the Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Sports Agents will be available every Tuesday and Thursday evening on Global Player from the early Spring.
Global’s slate of award-winning and chart-topping podcasts includes The News Agents brand (The News Agents, The News Agents Investigates and The News Agents USA), Big Fish with Spencer Matthews, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Filthy Ritual.
