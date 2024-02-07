Breaking News Exclusive

Brand new podcast The Sports Agents announced, hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman

The Sports Agents with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman will be available in the early Spring. Picture: Global

Global is launching a new sports podcast with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman from its award-winning The News Agents brand

Following the huge success of our chart-topping and multi-award-winning podcast, The News Agents – which recently surpassed 70 million podcast downloads – The Sports Agents will launch this spring, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Sports Agents brings together Gabby and Mark’s knowledge and wealth of experience across all sports, to provide an insider’s perspective on the biggest stories in sport, alongside exclusive interviews from the most anticipated events in the calendar including the men’s EURO 2024, the Six Nations, the Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Having spent decades in sports journalism I’m looking forward to telling the stories behind the sports. Joining up with Mark, and Global, to launch The Sports Agents on Global Player, is the perfect place to dive into the world of sport – and what’s really going on. I’m so excited to get started, with a huge summer of sport in front of us. - Gabby Logan

Often so many of the most interesting stories in sport happen off the pitch, court and track, and its brilliant that The Sports Agents will be the place for us to share the stories behind the action with listeners. - Mark Chapman

The Sports Agents will be available every Tuesday and Thursday evening on Global Player from the early Spring.

Global’s slate of award-winning and chart-topping podcasts includes The News Agents brand (The News Agents, The News Agents Investigates and The News Agents USA), Big Fish with Spencer Matthews, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Filthy Ritual.

