Join Motha Pukka star Anna Whitehouse for new podcast Where's My Happy Ending

27 January 2020, 00:01

The team behind Motha Pukka present this hilarious new podcast
Where’s My Happy Ending? is from the team behind the award-winning Dirty Mother Pukka podcast.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

What’s the secret to living happily ever after with someone (or some two or three)?

Each episode of Where's My Happy Ending sees Heart Radio presenter Anna Whitehouse (@mother_pukka) and journalist husband Matt Farquharson (@papa_pukka) grill an interviewee grilled about love, life and how to get to happily ever after – whatever that looks like to them.

From the famous chef who had a decade long affair, to the stand-up comedian who became a national pariah and the transgender activist who walked out on a marriage to transition in mid-life, it takes a humourous peek in to other lives and what they’ve learned in the search for happily ever after.

