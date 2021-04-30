Captain Tom 100 Challenge: How to get involved, and support Global's Make Some Noise

30 April 2021, 07:44 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 08:23

This Bank Holiday Weekend, you're being asked to take on the Captain Tom 100 challenge over what would have been the weekend of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday - Friday 30 April to Bank Holiday Monday 3 May. 

The Captain Tom 100 invites everyone to dream up a challenge based around the number 100 and complete it anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend.

While you can raise funds for the The Captain Tom Foundation, you can also donate to a charity of your choice - and at Heart, we'd be so honoured and grateful if you would consider fundraising for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Our very own Amanda Holden is getting involved, and has pledged to hula-hoop 100 times!

 Other celebrities lending their support to the campaign include:  

  • David Beckham who will be doing 100 keepy-uppies 
  • Mary Berry will be baking 100 cakes 
  • Jess Ennis-Hill is set to complete 100 pogo jumps, 
  • Dame Judi Dench will be overindulging by eating 100 chocolates!  
  • Konnie Huq will cartwheel 100 times round her garden 
  • Ellie Simmonds is swimming 100 lengths  
  • Joe Root will hit a cricket ball 100 times 

CLICK HERE TO DO THE CAPTAIN TOM 100 CHALLENGE FOR GLOBAL'S MAKE SOME NOISE

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said: “The support from around the world for the Captain Tom 100 has been incredible and we are so excited to see it get underway on what would have been my father’s 101st birthday.

Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the nation with his fundraising for the NHS... now it's your turn!
Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the nation with his fundraising for the NHS... now it's your turn! Picture: Getty

"It’s the perfect way to celebrate his remarkable achievements and also ensure his message of hope lives on. We plan to spend some time that weekend retracing his 100 laps of our garden and reflecting on treasured family memories. 

"He would have really enjoyed watching people across the country uniting to have fun and inspire hope with their Captain Tom 100 challenges. It’s going to be a very special bank holiday weekend.”  

The public and charities have already started raising money for their challenges and have been sharing them via #CaptainTom100.

