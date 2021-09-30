Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin run the London Marathon 2021

30 September 2021, 18:38

Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin
Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin. Picture: Heart

Heart presenters Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin are taking to the streets of London to run the marathon on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

They are forming Team Heart and taking on the iconic London Marathon, running 26.2 miles through the capital.

It's an epic challenge they're undertaking to raise money for Heart's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

If you want to encourage them every step of the way, you can donate here to Make Some Noise and you can help make a difference in your community and across the UK.

DONATE NOW

Feeling inspired? You can take on the London Marathon in October 2022 for Global’s Make Some Noise, apply now!

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Sarah Everard: Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Lifestyle

You could get paid to eat pizza

Pizza fans can now get paid £5,000 to taste test new recipe

Lifestyle

A list of the 'worst' baby names has been revealed

These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently

Lifestyle

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006

Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looked casual and chic for the forest special of This Morning

Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat

Celebrities

One mum has revealed her parenting hack

'I charge my 7-year-old son rent and bills to teach him the value of money'

Lifestyle

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

TV & Movies