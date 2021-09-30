Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin run the London Marathon 2021

Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin. Picture: Heart

Heart presenters Fia Tarrant and Dev Griffin are taking to the streets of London to run the marathon on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

They are forming Team Heart and taking on the iconic London Marathon, running 26.2 miles through the capital.

It's an epic challenge they're undertaking to raise money for Heart's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

If you want to encourage them every step of the way, you can donate here to Make Some Noise and you can help make a difference in your community and across the UK.

Feeling inspired? You can take on the London Marathon in October 2022 for Global’s Make Some Noise, apply now!