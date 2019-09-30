How do I donate to Global's Make Some Noise and how will my money help? Your FAQs answered

Heart needs your help to raise as much money as possible for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Make Some Noise funds projects up and down the country, that are changing the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

The small charities that Make Some Noise funds are often the only place for families to turn to when their lives suddenly change. Make Some Noise is there to give them a voice and with your help, we’re raising as much money as possible for their life-changing work.

Every donation makes a difference.

Reuben's Retreat supports children with life-limitng conditions and bereaved families. Picture: Make Some Noise

How will my donation help?

Giving £10 can pay for a child with a life-limiting condition and their sibling to spend time away from the family home together to make special memories.

For one young carer, £20 means they can take time away from their caring responsibilities, to spend time at an outdoor centre with other young carers.

A donation of £30 can provide the first hour of bereavement support, helping a child to deal with the grief of losing their mummy or daddy.

How can I donate online?

You can donate online to Global's Make Some Noise through Heart's Everyday Hero page. If you'd like to support Jamie Theakston on his Bike Britain Challenge, you can do so here.

Are there any other ways I can donate?

Yes, you can also donate to Global's Make Some Noise by text:

To donate £10, text Heart10 to 70766.

To donate £20, text Heart20 to 70766.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. You have to be 16 and over only to donate via text message. Standard network charges may apply. Please check the Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com.

Do you accept donations by Cheque?

We do, but you should make sure all cheques are made payable to ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’, we unfortunately won't be able to accept cheques made out to Heart. Send your cheques, made payable to ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’, to:

Global’s Make Some Noise, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

I've been fundraising already, how do I pay in my donations?

That's fantastic, thank you for helping us change young lives across the UK, your fundraising will make a huge difference to the small projects we support. You can pay in your money here.

And don’t forget to tune in to Heart on Friday 11th October to help us make some serious noise!

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’re helping to change young lives – so thank you!

Find out more here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Or call 0345 606 0990 during office hours. Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).