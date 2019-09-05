CASY provides emotional support to youngsters suffering from mental health issues

CASY help people aged 6-25 who are suffering a variety of mental health issues. Picture: Make Some Noise

Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise is proud to support CASY, a charity that provides emotional support to people aged 6-25.

CASY is a small charity that provides emotional support and counselling to children and young people with mental health issues.

The charity runs a drop-in centre, as well as counselling services out in the community and at schools to support children and young people experiencing issues such as family break-ups, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, self-harming behaviour and suicidal thoughts.

They help people throughout Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire aged between 6 and 25.

Annie’s* Story

The charity supports children like *Annie, who was referred to CASY for counselling when she was 10-years-old.

Annie’s mum noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour both at school and at home, as she withdrew from her friends and family.

Annie confessed that she didn’t want to be here anymore, and that’s when Annie’s mum reached out to CASY.

Counselling sessions helped Annie to open up about how she was feeling and share that she’d been feeling really low for quite a while, but she was worried about upsetting her mum by telling her.

Annie initially felt anxious about going to school, but started feeling anxious about more and more things. Annie and her counsellor explored ways that Annie could help herself to feel more confident and less anxious.

Annie found it scary at first, trying to make herself go out and see people again, and to put her hand up in class, but after a while, and with her counsellor’s support, she was able to gradually do more and more.

Project support by Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support the charity’s counselling project which provides counselling for children and young people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or self-harm, and bi-monthly parent support groups.

Through the project, CASY can help children and young people to manage their feelings and behaviours in a healthier way.

The charity has found that their work with parents and carers as well, can help reinforce the therapeutic work between children and the counsellors.

With your help, Make Some Noise support projects like this one and many more across the UK.

*This young person’s name has been changed to protect their identity.