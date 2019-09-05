Cam Sight helps children and their families live with low vision and blindness

Cam Sight helps families in Cambridgeshire who are affected by blindness. Picture: Heart

Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise is proud to support Cam Sight, a small charity based in Cambridgeshire that helps children and their families.

Cam Sight's Children and Young People’s Service helps families to overcome the barriers of visual impairment in childhood, and includes counselling, group sessions, life skills training including technology training, as well as home visits.

Cam Sight works to enhance independence of children and young people with sight loss, improve their wellbeing, and increase their inclusion in their local communities.

Joshua’s Story

The charity supports children like 15-year-old Joshua who lives with retinopathy of prematurity, which is an eye disease affecting babies that are born prematurely.

Since being supported by Cam Sight, Joshua has joined the charity’s teenager’s group and has received independence skills training as well as work experience – which has greatly increased his confidence.

The charity has also provided emotional support to Joshua’s mum who feels that Cam Sight has allowed both Joshua and the whole family to do things they never expected.

Project supported by Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support the charity’s Family Support Worker, who will provide emotional and practical support to families, and deliver peer support groups to help children and young people, and their families, come to terms with sight loss and grow up happily and independently.

With your help, Make Some Noise can support Cam Sight and many more charities across the UK.