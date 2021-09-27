The Heart Breakfast Road Trip: Forget-me-not Chorus

The Forget Me Not Chorus. Picture: FMNC

By Heart reporter

Between October 4 and October 8, Jamie and Amanda will be driving from Edinburgh to London via Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff, meeting some inspiring people along the way...

The Forget-me-not Chorus uses the power of song to support those living with and alongside dementia.

Their sessions - in care home, community and hospital settings across Wales - empower and connect people, by using music as a tool for meaningful communication and engagement.

By inspiring everyone to participate to the best of their abilities, their work aims to work re-connects communities, challenge stigma and improve wellbeing.

Click here to visit their website: www.forgetmenotchorus.com

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that supports small charities in local communities across the UK.

We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas:

Providing shelter and safety

Supporting physical and mental health

Preventing isolation

Improving life skills

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



