Global's Make Some Noise 2020: Helping people with mental health problems

28 May 2020, 12:22 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 16:18

Mental health services are coming under considerable pressure during the coronavirus crisis (file photo)
Mental health services are coming under considerable pressure during the coronavirus crisis (file photo). Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Across the country, people are grieving loved ones, fearful about their own health, worried about their financial situations and feeling lonely and isolated as they are cut-off from family, friends and the support that they might normally rely on.

Life as we know it has been disrupted and coronavirus will be causing psychological suffering for many.

Those with pre-existing mental health problems are at higher risk of distress, because they’re unable to get the help they urgently need.

Mental health services are coming under considerable pressure as those feeling more alone than ever, need support.

That’s why Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise is helping charities like Kids Inspire, which is addressing the impact of coronavirus on the mental wellbeing of children, young people and their families.

Kids Inspire have been experiencing a huge demand in their services since the start of lockdown and are preparing for an increase in cases relating to trauma, bereavement and families in conflict.

At the end of March, Kids Inspire was delivering an average of 290 online support sessions per week, over the past two months, this average has increased to over 400.

People are reaching out to Kids Inspire for help with anxiety, sleep problems, panic attacks, depression, loss, and child-to-parent violence. Those with pre-existing mental health problems are especially affected, but Kids Inspire are also seeing the emergence of new issues in those with no history of mental health problems.

Coronavirus is placing strain on family relationships and reshaping how children engage with their education. Many of the children the charity supports consider school as their ‘safe space’ and some are now trapped in environments that heighten their fears. For others, the thought of returning to school is creating significant anxiety.

The charity also supports children who live with elderly relatives who are having to shield due to health reasons.

Children like 9-year-old *Sam, who previously experienced physical and emotional abuse and now lives with his grandparents and three other family members.

Sam experiences fear for his grandparents’ health, and fear that if something happens to them, he may be forced to return to live with abusive parents or placed in foster care. He is currently acting in survival mode and having outbursts of anger. When this happens, Sam can hurt himself or the younger children in the home.

Kids Inspire is helping Sam to understand his feelings and find healthy ways to control his behaviours. Without Kids Inspire, Sam could remain in survival mode with escalated aggression towards his family – and upon return to school towards other children.

Kids Inspire is delivering therapy over the phone and on video calls, ensuring children and young people have quick access to mental health support at this critical time. Arts and play packs are provided to help children express their thoughts and feelings during their therapy.

You can help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. DONATE NOW

*This individual’s name has been changed to protect his identity.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Boris Johnson announced new lockdown easing

What is the next phase of lockdown in the UK and when does it come into force?

News

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown rules

Boris Johnson reveals friends and family can meet in groups of six as government eases lockdown rules

News

Emmerdale is the first soap to resume filming

Emmerdale confirms it will not go off air as episodes are reduced to two a week

TV & Movies

Who is Paul Chuckle's wife Sue?

Who is Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott and what do we know about his wife Sue?

Celebrities

Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora Whitehorn

How old is Duncan Bannatyne and what is the Dragons Den stars net worth?

TV & Movies

Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause last year

Selling Sunset: Who is Chrishell Stause's ex husband Justin Hartley and why did they get divorced?

TV & Movies