Global's Make Some Noise 2020: Helping people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions

Hospices are more needed than ever - but they are struggling because of coronavirus (file photo). Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Charities have warned that the drop in income over the past few months could put their hospices and hospice at home services at risk of closure.

Hospice charities play a vital role on the frontline ensuring that people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, who might otherwise be in hospital, are kept safe and cared for.

This in turn has helped to prevent hospital admissions to an already stretched NHS.

Hospices rely heavily on income generated from charity shops in their local communities. With shops closed due to coronavirus, they are seeing a big shortfall in the funds needed to keep their vital support services going.

We’re at risk of losing hospices at a time when they are needed most.

Many hospices are currently unable to support families from their centres, due to government guidelines. This has put huge strain on family members who are now providing 24/7 care for a loved one with complex health needs.

Heart's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise is supporting charities like The Pepper Foundation, which is providing 24-hour on-call care and support through their Hospice at Home service.

The Pepper Foundation nurses support children with life-limiting conditions and provide end-of-life care for children in their homes. Nurses are having to be extra vigilant as children have weak immune systems and are more susceptible to illness, therefore they are only going into patients’ homes if absolutely necessary to administer medication.

This “safety net” of having a nurse who can visit if needed is incredibly important reassurance for families who know that they don’t have to face caring for their child alone when they are sick or dying.

The charity has put in place extra ways to support children and their families including support over email, and through video and phone calls.

You can help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. DONATE NOW.