Reuben's Retreat supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families

Their programme of support has included one-to-one counselling, family therapy days, fun activities, day trips and much more.

Reuben’s Retreat is a small charity based in the North West that supports families bereaved of a child and families of children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

The charity’s all-purpose centre addresses the social and emotional care needs of children, siblings and parents.

Their support includes talking therapies to improve emotional health, activities and coping mechanisms to improve physical and mental well-being, support groups that encourage peer networks, as well as play sessions, memory-making activities and respite breaks.

Carla's story

Reuben’s Retreat is there for families like Carla’s, who’s 6-year-old daughter, Keira, has a rare and degenerative genetic condition, with a range of complex symptoms.

Carla told the charity: “We were referred to Reuben’s Retreat a few years ago, our daughter has a very rare condition that is progressing very quickly. From the start, they gave us love and support, and took the time to find out what each member of our family needed.

“We’ve been impacted hugely by the support, my husband and I feel the one-to-one counselling gives us a safe space to explore my daughter’s condition and her certain future, my other children have made new friends at events which has reduced their isolation.

“As a family we can’t ally get out like ‘normal families’, and my daughter has benefitted by feeling fully supported, finding her safe space and knowing that Reuben’s is the place she can be herself.”

Project being supported by Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support the charity’s ‘Championing Children and Young People’ project which provides a full programme of activities for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, their siblings or bereaved family members.

These activities will be delivered by Youth Workers through a range of creative zones – including sensory, play and chill-out areas, as well as through a hydrotherapy pool at the charity’s new multi-functional centre.With your help, we support this project and many more across the UK.

