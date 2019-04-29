Heart's Matt Wilkinson completes London Marathon for Global's Make Some Noise

Matt Wilkinson ran the London Marathon for a very good cause. Picture: Heart

Heart's daytime presenter took to streets of London to raise vital funds for Global's Make Some Noise - here's how to sponsor him.

Matt Wilkinson ran the London marathon on the 28th April 2019.

The Heart daytime presenter took on the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge to raise vital funds for Global's Make Some Noise, and he completed it in an amazing 5 hours, 32 minutes and 52 seconds!

Before the run, Matt said: "Every autumn I visit Make Some Noise projects and talk about them on the show.

"I am always blown away by the work they do to help improve the lives of children, young people and their families.

"What those families go through is the real challenge. Those families and projects have inspired me to do this and I hope you will help me raise my target.

"Your money makes a difference. We can change lives."

In 2018, you helped raise £4.2m for Global's Make Some Noise. This means that from Liverpool to London, and Glasgow through to Southampton, Global’s Make Some Noise will be helping almost 17,000 children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity over the next two years.

The national charity is doing this by funding nearly 18,000 hours of support for children and young people living with disabilities, including over 5,500 hours of specialist support for children with autism.

The grants given will provide 6,500 hours of vital support for children, young people and their families experiencing cancer, more than 2,000 counselling and therapy sessions for children and young people affected by mental health, and over 6,000 hours of much-needed help for young carers, and so much more. Make Some Noise is also funding 57 roles across the charities.

This includes two Clinical Psychologists for children with brain tumours and their families, two case workers specialising in domestic abuse, as well as a Bereavement Support Practitioner for children who have lost a close family member.

This couldn’t happen without you! To date, you’ve helped us to support 224 small charities, improving the lives of over 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families.