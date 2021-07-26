How to support Tom Dell's Olympic running challenge for Global’s Make Some Noise

Tom Dell is running one mile for every Olympic medal that Team GB win for Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Tom Dell/Global

A Heart listener is taking on a big challenge for Global’s Make Some Noise this summer.

Heart listener Tom Dell is taking on an amazing challenge to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

As the Olympics kick off in Tokyo, Tom will be running one mile for every medal that Team GB win - which is hopefully a lot.

Our very own Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman will be chatting to Tom throughout the week on Heart Breakfast to see how he’s getting and send their support.

If you want to get behind Tom’s epic challenge too, you can donate to his Just Giving page HERE.

Tom Dell is taking on a running challenge for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Tom Dell

Who does Global’s Make Some Noise help?

Make Some Noise works with small charities to improve lives across the UK.

Local charities are a lifeline for those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, but they can often go unnoticed.

Global's Make Some Noise works across the country identifying community needs and funding these small charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives.

It also help to sustain their future through a learning programme, so they can continue making positive waves of change.

This year alone, Make Some Noise is supporting crucial services at 100 organisations, spread across key areas of need, including: