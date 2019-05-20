What HAVEN'T you done? Heart want to know what simple milestones you've missed

20 May 2019, 08:39

Tell Heart what YOU haven't done that you think you should have
Whether you're pushing 30 and yet to eat a tomato, or never gotten round to learning the National Anthem, we want to hear from you.

Is there something you've never done that people simply can't believe?

Whether you've never taken a bus, avoided a certain type of fruit since you were a toddler, or just never watched the whole of Titanic, we want to hear from you for a new feature on-air.

If you - or someone you know - fits the bill, fill in the form below and we will be in touch.

