How to listen to Heart 00s on Global Player

Here's how you can listen to Heart 00s on DAB, Global Player and smart speaker.

Remember all those forgotten bangers that made growing up a whole lot easier? Well, we’ve got the radio station for you as Heart 00s has arrived.

From Britney to Back Street Boys, we’ll be providing the songs that stand the test of time.

Join Mike Panteli for the Heart 00s Breakfast Show, and Ashley Roberts on Saturdays to enjoy all the best pop hits from the ultimate throwback decade.

Listen to Heart 00s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 00s right now.

Mike Panteli is our new Heart 00s Breakfast Show presenter. Picture: Heart

Listen To Heart 00s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 00s.

Listen To Heart 00s On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart 00s' to listen live. Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Heart 00s Online

You can tune in to Heart 00s right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen To Heart 00s On Google Home

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart 00s'

Listen To Heart 00s On Apple HomePod

With Siri you can say, "Hey Siri, Play Heart 00s radio"

Listen To Heart 00s On Sonos Speakers

You can now listen to Heart 00s on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app and enjoy live radio from your favourite Heart 00s presenters, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood. Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.