Listen to non-stop club classics with Heart Dance

Heart Dance. Picture: Global

Heart Dance launches across the UK on Friday June 21st.

We are excited to announce the launch of a brand-new radio station dedicated to some of the greatest club classics ever made.

Launching this Friday at 7am, on the longest day of the year, Heart Dance will play the very best Club Classics 24/7 across the UK on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, on your smart speaker by saying “play Heart Dance” and at heart.co.uk.

Heart Dance is an incredible blend of the best feel good dance and club classics tunes anywhere on the dial.

Toby Anstis will wake listeners up with the Heart Dance breakfast show. Picture: Global

Heart Dance will play the greatest feel good club classics from the likes of Basement Jaxx, Daft Punk, Ne-Yo, Ultra Naté, Fatboy Slim and Armand Van Helden.

Heart favourite Toby Anstis will wake listeners up every morning with the Heart Dance breakfast show, weekdays from 7am – 10am, whilst Lucy Horobin will help get listeners home with a spring in their step every weekday from 4pm – 7pm. Lucy will also be presenting a weekend show every Saturday from 10am – 1pm.

On Friday and Saturday nights, Heart Dance will get the weekend in full swing as Heart’s Club Classics will be simulcast on both Heart and Heart Dance, with Toby Anstis hosting every Friday from 7pm and Pandora on Saturday from 7pm.

Lucy Horobin will help get listeners home every weekday from 4pm – 7pm. Picture: Global

James Rea, Managing Editor of Heart says: “Heart Dance will be a brilliant addition to the Heart brand – just in time for the Summer! Listeners will be able to re-live the greatest times of their life with the biggest club classic dance tunes of all time. I’m delighted we’ll also have a terrific line-up that includes some of Heart’s top presenters including Toby Anstis, Lucy Horobin and Pandora.”

Toby Anstis says: “To present the breakfast show on a brand-new national radio station, playing the music I have always loved with a passion, is a dream! To top it off, we also have my good mate Lucy Horobin getting listeners home at drive time. Heart is my natural home and a place I love. I can’t wait to get started, waking up the UK with some bangers from 7am on Friday 21st June live on Heart Dance!”

Listen to the brand-new radio station from Heart, Heart Dance launching on Friday 21st June at 7am. Tune into Heart Dance on DAB digital radio across the UK, on the Heart app, on Global Player, on your smart speaker by saying “play Heart Dance” and at heart.co.uk.