Heart Live in Ibiza: How to join the party and win

16 June 2022, 13:35

Listen and catch-up on Heart Live in Ibiza on Global Player
Listen and catch-up on Heart Live in Ibiza on Global Player. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart will be bringing you Heart Dance and Club Classics live from Ibiza's famous Cafe Mambo this weekend.

Heart are jetting off to Ibiza this weekend to bring you Heart Dance and Club Classics live from the party island.

Toby Anstis, Pandora Christie and Lucy Horobin will be live from Cafe Mambo from Friday morning to Saturday evening across Heart and Heart Dance.

The weekend of good vibes will kick off on Heart Dance Breakfast on Friday morning with Toby Anstis from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Lucy Horobin will then be live from Ibiza between 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Heart Dance Drive before Toby takes over again across Heart Dance and Heart for Club Classics between 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

You can find the full line-up here:

Friday 17th June

  • Heart Dance Breakfast: 7am – 10am: Toby Anstis
  • Heart Dance Drive: 4pm – 7pm: Lucy Horobin
  • Club Classics: 7pm – 11pm: Toby Anstis (Heart Dance and Heart Main)

Saturday 18th June

  • Heart Dance: 10am – 1pm: Lucy Horobin
  • Club Classics: 7pm – 11pm: Pandora Christie (Heart Dance and Heart Main)

Listen and catch-up on Heart Live in Ibiza on Global Player here.

Heart is working in partnership with Tui who are offering you the chance to win £3,000 worth of holiday vouchers which you could spend on your own trip to Ibiza. Click here for more details and how to enter!

