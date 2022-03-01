Exclusive

Heart presenters take on the ultimate pancake challenge

1 March 2022, 09:35 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 13:06

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who created the best pancake portrait of themselves? You must decide!

To celebrate Pancake Day, we got the team of Heart presenters together to take part in the ultimate pancake challenge.

We challenged Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston, Pandora Christie, Matt Wilkinson, JK, Kelly Brook, Zoe Hardman, Dev Griffin, Anna Whitehouse, James Stewart, Katrina Ridley, Lindsey Russell, Yasmin Evans and Rezzy to create a pancake portrait of themselves.

With help from Bianca and Julia from To Home From London, the presenters took to the roof of Global HQ to show off their creative skills.

Some were shockingly good, others were questionable and a few just horrifying. We'll leave you to guess which ones we're talking about.

You can watch the Heart presenters take part in the ultimate pancake challenge in the video player above.

Once you're done, head back here to vote for your favourite portrait:

How to listen to Heart:

How To Listen To Heart

