Heart Show Me The Money reveals first £150,000!

By Alice Dear

One Heart listener missed out on £150,000 with Heart Show Me The Money when she decided to stick with the £15,000.

Heart Show Me The Money has revealed the first £150,000 of the game.

On Tuesday, October 18, Heart listener Tracey Alden ended up on Pandora's show after she heard the Show Me The Money song.

The daily cash prize was £15,000 and paramedic Tracey had to decide whether to keep the money or turn it in for another cash prize, which would either be higher or lower than £15,000.

Tracey decided to take the £15,000 but moments later found out that she could have been walking away with £150,000.

She didn't take it too badly and is ecstatic with £15,000, which is going towards a luxury holiday for herself and her friend.

