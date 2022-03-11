Exclusive

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale

11 March 2022, 09:30 | Updated: 11 March 2022, 10:04

Sandra Oh appeared on Jamie and Amanda's Breakfast show to chat about her her new Disney film Turning Red and the last series of Killing Eve.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Killing Eve is back for its fourth and final season this month, with Villanelle and Eve playing one last game of cat and mouse.

And now star of the show Sandra Oh has dropped by the Heart studios to give Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden some details about filming the ending.

After confirming that it is indeed the concluding instalment of the BBC drama, she told Heart Breakfast: “It’s interesting coming back here to London, it’s so great.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Colmer are back for one last series of Killing Eve
Sandra Oh and Jodie Colmer are back for one last series of Killing Eve. Picture: BBC America

“I was speaking to a friend of mine and I was like ‘no time has passed’, I feels like it’s still in the November when we finished.

“But we have finished, it’s the finale and I hope we’ve sent Eve and Villan off in the best way.”

Production had to halt on Killing Eve back in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to all filming.

Sandra, 50, added: “We had to wait a year and a half from when we started.”

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings and features a new female head writer for each season.

Season 4 is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal, with previous writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell.

Jodie Comer is also returning as Villanelle, with the actress previously calling filming the final scenes ‘bittersweet’.

You can watch Sandra's interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

