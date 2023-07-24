Exclusive

Barbie star America Ferrera's sweet message to Oppenheimer cast

24 July 2023, 20:30 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 08:50

Barbie's America Ferrera is backing Oppenheimer

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

America Ferrera joined Dev Griffin this week to talk about her new film Barbie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

America Ferrera, 39, is one of the famous faces appearing in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ahead of the film's release, the Ugly Betty actress sat down with Heart's Dev Griffin where she discussed the famous 'Barbieheimer' moment which happened on 21st July when both films were released.

America said that there is nothing but love between the cast of Barbie and Oppenheimer as she sent a sweet message to Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

