Amy Adams reveals she's kept her Christmas decorations up all year

Dev Griffin caught up with the cast of Disenchanted ahead of the film's release onto Disney+ this Friday.

After years of waiting for an Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, starring Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Gabriella Baldacchino, is finally here.

This week, Heart's Dev Griffin caught up with Adams (Giselle), Rudolph (Malvina) and Baldacchion (Morgan) to chat about their new Disney flick.

During the chat, Amy Adams revealed that her Christmas decorations are still up from December 2021, and have remained up all year.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

