Anne-Marie on how starring in her first Disney Pixar film was a 'dream come true'

Anne-Marie caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about her latest – and somewhat unexpected – project.

On Wednesday evening, Anne-Marie told Heart's Dev Griffin how voicing her own Disney Pixar character was a "dream come true".

The 2002, Ciao Adios and Birthday hitmaker voices the character of Lauren in the new animated flick Turning Red.

Catching up with Dev, Anne-Marie explained: "When I got asked to do it, it was pretty crazy. I was like: 'Are you sure? Do you know what my talking voice sounds like?'"

She added: "But I did it, and it was really cool, I got to watch the movie in a private cinema viewing before I did the voice over, and I loved it. I loved what it was all about and what it represents."

