Exclusive

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Snog, Marry, Avoid with Super Mario characters

By Alice Dear

Kate Winslet joined Dev Griffin this week as she reflected on the film that launched her career.

Anya Taylor-Joy has taken on a whole new role in the new animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, playing the iconic Princess Peach.

The actress stars alongside Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser.

This week, Heart's Dev Griffin caught up with Anya where he challenged her to play a very different game of Snog, Marry, Avoid.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm