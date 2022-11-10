Exclusive

Charlie Puth says he is 'impossible' to be around when making music

Charlie Puth talks making music and his new album with Heart's Dev Griffin.

Charlie Puth joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new album, Charlie.

Four years after his last album, Voicenotes, the singer-songwriter is back with a handful of new tracks.

Chatting to Dev, Charlie explained that he can be "pretty impossible" to be around when he is in the creative zone.

"I become very intense", he told Dev.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm