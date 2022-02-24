Charlie Puth on the 'worst song' he's ever written

By Alice Dear

Charlie Puth joined Heart's Dev Griffin where he revealed that not all the songs he writes are bangers.

Singer and songwriter extraordinaire Charlie Puth was Dev Griffin's guest on Thursday night's show, where he admitted the worst song he's every written is actually a released track.

Speaking to Heart's Dev Griffin, the We Don't Talk Anymore, Attention and Light Switch hitmaker said: "The worst song I have ever written is actually out, and I'm not going to say what it is it wouldn't be very fair."

He added: "What people online don't understand is, yes, you're seeing me come up with songs right there, but I'm not going to show you the bad ones!"

