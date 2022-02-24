Charlie Puth on the 'worst song' he's ever written

24 February 2022, 18:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Charlie Puth joined Heart's Dev Griffin where he revealed that not all the songs he writes are bangers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer and songwriter extraordinaire Charlie Puth was Dev Griffin's guest on Thursday night's show, where he admitted the worst song he's every written is actually a released track.

Speaking to Heart's Dev Griffin, the We Don't Talk Anymore, Attention and Light Switch hitmaker said: "The worst song I have ever written is actually out, and I'm not going to say what it is it wouldn't be very fair."

He added: "What people online don't understand is, yes, you're seeing me come up with songs right there, but I'm not going to show you the bad ones!"

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Celebrities

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Radford lost two of their children in a theme park

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Anna Karen starred as Aunt Sal in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Anna Karen's career

TV & Movies

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies

Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, 85, dies in house fire

Celebrities

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner

Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

Celebrities