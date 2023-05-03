Exclusive

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana play ultimate Mr & Mrs!

By Alice Dear

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3.

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana are back as Star-Lord and Gamora for the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

The pair joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about the new Marvel film, out on 3rd May. During their chat we decided that – after shooting three films together – they should know each other pretty well. Almost as well as a married couple...

And so we challenged them to play a game of ultimate Mr & Mrs!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

