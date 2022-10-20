Exclusive

Dwayne Johnson on the strangest gifts he's received from fans

By Alice Dear

Dwayne Johnson joined Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson, 50, also known at 'The Rock' to many, joined our Dev this week to talk about his weaknesses, fan gifts and – of course – his new film.

The Rock is starring alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan in his new film Black Adam, out October 21.

During their chat, Dwayne revealed to Dev what he isn't good at, how it felt having a newborn baby crowd-surfed to him and what he likes to do on a night in.

You can watch full interview in the player above.

