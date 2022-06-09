Exclusive

How well does Jurassic World's Jeff Goldblum know his dinosaurs?

By Alice Dear

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World icon Jeff Goldblum joined Dev Griffin this week ahead of the release of the latest film instalment Jurassic World Dominion.

Jeff Goldblum caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new film, Jurassic World Dominion, out in theatres on June 10.

This is the third film instalment of Jurassic World and the sixth film in the complete Jurassic Park franchise, four of which Jeff has starred in as Ian Malcolm.

With so much time dedicated to creating these films, Jeff must be an expert on dinosaurs, right?

Dev put Jeff through his paces to find out if the actor knows his Tyrannosaurus Rex from his Velociraptor – and these are the results.

