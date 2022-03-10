Exclusive

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo on reuniting 18 years after 13 Going On 30

10 March 2022, 17:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about their new film The Adam Project.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo just had the best 13 Going On 30 reunion, 18 years after they starred alongside each other in the hit 2004 romcom.

Garner and Ruffalo joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about their new film The Adam Project, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell.

Reminiscing about 13 Going On 30 and being reunited on the set of The Adam Project, Jennifer told Dev: "We have such a history together and we're so much part of each other's history, and even though we hadn't seen each other in a long time, it felt like no time had passed and like 100 years had passed.

"It was really wonderful to get to know this version of Mark with all the information I have about the younger one."

Mark added: "Yes, it was beautiful. It was like a homecoming."

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The Adam Project will be available to stream on Netflix from March 11.

