Joe Jonas and Kygo take the ultimate friendship test

By Alice Dear

Joe Jonas and Kygo joined Dev Griffin this week to celebrate the release of their new song Dancing Feet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Jonas and Kygo were the guests on Dev Griffin's show early this week, where the pair took our ultimate friendship test.

To celebrate the release of their new track Dancing Feet with DNCE, Dev quizzed the pair to see how well they know each other after working together for months.

As well as being put to the test, Joe Jonas also let us into a little secret – he bought his own Camp Rock merchandise from eBay.

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.

