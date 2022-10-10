Exclusive

John Boyega describes his boujee house complete with arcade game

10 October 2022, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

John Boyega joined Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film, The Woman King.

John Boyega, 30, has revealed the details of his very boujee house and how his mum refusing to buy him an Argos toy now means he has his own arcade room.

The actor, best known for his roles in Star Wars, The Circle and Pacific Rim Uprising, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film, The Woman King.

During the interview, John told Dev how he has a games room in his home, and joked that the "trauma" of being refused toys from his mum as a kid meant that he now has all of them.

You can watch full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

The Radfords went on holiday to the Maldives

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s luxurious holiday to the Maldives

Celebrities

Sephora stores are coming to the UK

Sephora opening in the UK: Locations, online and date

Lifestyle

Jeremy Clarkson was shocked by Michelle on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Jeremy Clarkson stunned as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant breaks 14-year record

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash opens up about ‘lowest time’ in custody battle

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink patterned skirt from Mango

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Asda are trying to help the elderly this winter with their Winter Warmers deal

Asda offering over-60s soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for £1 this winter

Lifestyle

National Grid have warned households of three-hour power-cuts this winter

Three-hour power cuts a possibility this winter, says National Grid

Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton shared their expecting baby news with their friends

Stacey Dooley proudly shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Celebrities

Halloween costumes for dogs

10 dog Halloween costumes you won't regret buying

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have confirmed the sex of their baby

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury confirm baby sex in adorable gender reveal video

Showbiz

Prince Harry in 2005 compared to now

Netflix are seeking Prince Harry lookalike for next series of The Crown

TV & Movies

Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond

When will they announce the new James Bond actor?

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide will be jetting off to Turkey and Italy in a new two-part series

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce travel series

TV & Movies

Shopping trolley full of food

Cheapest UK supermarket of 2022 revealed and it could save you a small fortune

Lifestyle