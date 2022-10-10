Exclusive

John Boyega describes his boujee house complete with arcade game

By Alice Dear

John Boyega joined Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film, The Woman King.

John Boyega, 30, has revealed the details of his very boujee house and how his mum refusing to buy him an Argos toy now means he has his own arcade room.

The actor, best known for his roles in Star Wars, The Circle and Pacific Rim Uprising, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film, The Woman King.

During the interview, John told Dev how he has a games room in his home, and joked that the "trauma" of being refused toys from his mum as a kid meant that he now has all of them.

