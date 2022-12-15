Exclusive

Kate Winslet on filming gruelling underwater scenes for Avatar

By Alice Dear

Kate Winslet caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday.

Kate Winslet, 47, stars as Ronal in the long-awaited Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, out this Friday.

The actress, famous for starring in Titanic, The Holiday and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about creating the second Avatar film and how she managed with the underwater scenes.

In a shock revelation, Kate told Dev that she managed to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes while filming admitting: "I was proud of myself!"

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm