Exclusive

Lewis Capaldi says he posed in pants to 'traumatise' the public

29 September 2022, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lewis Capaldi joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new single and the special way he decided to promote it.

Lewis Capaldi, 25, is back with a new single, Forget Me, and an upcoming second album.

The Hold Me While You Wait, Someone You Loved and Before You Go hitmaker joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new music and the special way he chose to promote the new single.

Talking to Dev about the worldwide billboard which stars himself posing in his pants, Lewis said: "I'm in my pants, overlooking the people of London, of Toronto, of Hong Kong."

He added: "I thought the best thing I could do was to traumatise the British public, and the global public, because they'll hold onto that for the rest of their lives."

You can watch full interview in the player above.

