Exclusive

We test Michelle Williams' Dawson's Creek knowledge!

26 January 2023, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dev Griffin caught up with star of Oscar-nominated The Fablemans Michelle Williams this week.

Michelle Williams, best known for her roles in blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman, Venom and Brokeback Mountain, is one of the stars of the new Steven Spielberg film, The Fablemans.

Long before her success in Hollywood, however, Michelle Williams was one of the stars of Dawson's Creek, playing Jen Lindley.

This week, while catching up with Heart's Dev Griffin, we tested Michelle's Dawson's Creek knowledge to see how much she remembers.

See how she did in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 contestants

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023 so far?

TV & Movies

Zoo inundated with requests after offering to name cockroach after someone's ex

Zoo inundated with requests after offer to name cockroach after ex

Lifestyle

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

A bride has sparked debate

Bride sparks debate after saying bridesmaids shouldn't pay anything towards wedding

Lifestyle

Children at a school in Hull were reportedly sent outside in the cold as a punishment for chatting

Primary school forces kids to stand in cold without coats 'as punishment for chatting'

Parenting

A woman has claimed to see her late husband in a new restaurant video

Woman claims to spot dead husband eating in Indian restaurant nine years after death

Lifestyle

Spencer Wilks has joined the Love Island line up

Love Island bombshell Spencer Wilks' famous cousin revealed

TV & Movies

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings to keep shock finale secret

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has offered advice on bank switching

Martin Lewis reveals how you can earn free £200 by switching banks

News

Stacey Solomon has said she can't fit into her clothes

Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she can’t fit into her clothes days before due date

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby replaced Abbey Clancey in bed

Peter Crouch shocked as Holly Willoughby replaces wife Abbey Clancy in bed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her tan shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

The best gifts to get your Valentine's this year

Valentine's Day gift ideas 2023: What to buy your partner this year

Shopping

Dani Dyer revealed to her dad she's pregnant with twins

Danny Dyer’s hilarious reaction as daughter Dani reveals she’s pregnant with twins

Celebrities