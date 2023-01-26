Exclusive

We test Michelle Williams' Dawson's Creek knowledge!

By Alice Dear

Dev Griffin caught up with star of Oscar-nominated The Fablemans Michelle Williams this week.

Michelle Williams, best known for her roles in blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman, Venom and Brokeback Mountain, is one of the stars of the new Steven Spielberg film, The Fablemans.

Long before her success in Hollywood, however, Michelle Williams was one of the stars of Dawson's Creek, playing Jen Lindley.

This week, while catching up with Heart's Dev Griffin, we tested Michelle's Dawson's Creek knowledge to see how much she remembers.

See how she did in the player above.

