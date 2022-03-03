Exclusive

Robert Pattinson admits he's been dressing up as Batman since he was a kid

By Alice Dear

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk all things Batman.

Ahead of the release of The Batman on March 4, stars of the highly-anticipated movie, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, joined Heart's Dev Griffin on Thursday night's show.

Speaking of landing the role of a lifetime, Robert told us it was a "surreal" experience and a "dream" role.

He also admitted that the dream of playing Batman one day started when he was very young, including dressing up as the character from the age of two-years-old onwards.

The actor explained: "I've been dressing up as Batman since I was probably two, it's the most crazy experience – we did the UK premiere this week and just seeing the poster, it's almost impossible to believe."

He added: "It's very hard to comprehend that it is actually happening."

