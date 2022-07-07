Exclusive

Taika Waititi on working with Chris Hemsworth on Thor: Love and Thunder

By Alice Dear

Taika Waititi joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about his new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi, 46, was the celebrity guest on Dev Griffin's show this week, where they chatted about everything from Chris Hemsworth's bum, to channelling his creativity to, of course, the new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor, directer, writer and producer, best known for creating films such as Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do In The Shadows, has written and directed the new Marvel film and also stars as Korg in the flick.

Speaking of making the new film, Taika said he wanted to "exploit" actor Chris Hemsworth's talents and attributes, something he thinks was lacking in the first two Thor movies.

He explained: "On the outside, yeah, [Chris is] pretty close to perfect, on the inside he's even more just who he is.

"He's very caring, very funny and he's just a warm, loving person and I think that's what we needed with Thor."

He went on to add: "If you're going to call the movie 'Thor', Thor has to be the coolest character in the movie. He has to be the one you want to follow on an adventure. And that's what you get with Chris. So, I wanted to pull that out and show that as the hero."

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

