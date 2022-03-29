Exclusive

Camilla Cabello confirms she’s performing with Ed Sheeran in tonight’s Concert for Ukraine

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran will be performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine, which you can hear on Global Player from 7pm.

Camilla Cabello has revealed she will be performing live with Ed Sheeran at tonight's Concert for Ukraine.

The concert is a two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Dev Griffin and Sian Welby will be live backstage bringing you the music, atmosphere and speaking to all of the performers.

And ahead of the big show, Camilla joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden where she confirmed she will be dueting with Ed on their new song Bam Bam.

Picture: Heart

After Jamie asked whether they will be singing together, Camilla replied: "Hell yeah."

She added: "It's so beautiful for people to come together to have empathy and compassion for something thats going on for other people in the world so, it's such a beautiful thing to be a part of."

Joining Camilla and Ed on stage this evening are huge artists such as Anne Marie, Emeli Sandé, Paloma Faith and Becky Hill.

Global has joined together with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in the hope of spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

You can listen live on Global Player, from 7pm.

