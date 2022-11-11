Christmas Reunion: Tell us if there’s someone you haven’t seen in a while

11 November 2022, 07:43

We want to know about your family this Christmas
We want to know about your family this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Heart Breakfast want to know about your family this Christmas…

We haven’t had the easiest couple of Christmases, but hopefully 2022 will really be one to remember!

Is there someone you haven’t seen in a while that you want to re-unite with this year?

We want to know and potentially help along the way! Get in touch below and tell us a bit about yourself and who you’d like to see again…

We could be calling you back very soon!

Thank you for entering, one of the Heart Breakfast team could be in touch.

