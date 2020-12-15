Join Heart Breakfast all this week as they surprise a very special family

Heart Breakfast met an incredible young carer called Antonia. Picture: Heart

Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, is raising money for small charities that are helping those in our communities who have been hit hardest by coronavirus.

Antonia is just 11-years-old, but she doesn't have the carefree life of a normal schoolgirl.

Her mum Niki has a terminal illness, and big-hearted Antonia helps care for her with her dad, Erkin, while also making sure her younger siblings are all looked after.

Through lockdown, charity Enfield Carers have been supporting the family - and hundreds of others in a similar situation - making sure they have enough food and supplies and providing emotional support.

Enfield Carers Centre give support and advice to carers in their local community. The carers themselves provide unpaid support to people who could not manage without help, this could be because of illness, frailty, disability, mental ill-health or substance misuse problems.

They are one of the charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise.

In July following our summer coronavirus appeal, Global’s Make Some Noise gave an emergency grant of £20,000 to Enfield Carers which has been used to fund 4 telephone befriender workers, laptops and tablets to create a digital lending library to support inclusion and communication with disadvantaged and isolated carers; books and art materials for young carers and transport costs for vulnerable carers.

Lovely Antonia with her family. Picture: GMSN

Global’s Make Some Noise – Window of Hope

This Christmas, through our Window of Hope campaign, Global’s Make Some Noise is raising money for vulnerable people who are struggling right now. Small charities bring hope to thousands of people in our communities who have been affected by coronavirus.

We are showcasing the stories of some of these people, including Anisha and her children – another family supported by Enfield Carers Centre.

Real people and real stories are at the heart of Window of Hope. We’re giving you a look into the lives of those we support through the small charities we fund. They’re sharing their stories of hope because there are many more people who need our help.