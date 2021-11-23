Exclusive

David Walliams is quizzed by grandmas on Heart Breakfast

23 November 2021, 12:51

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Britain's Got Talent judge has just released the sequel to his much-loved children's book, Gangsta Granny - and he came to tell Amanda Holden all about it

David Walliams was surprised by a flirty grandma when he came on Heart Breakfast to promote his new book, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again.

The 50-year-old visited his Britain’s Got Talent pal Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about the new book, which is a sequel to Gangsta Granny.

It tells the story of a light fingered nanna who has a secret life as an international jewel thief.

As a surprise, Jamie and Amanda arranged for the Little Britain star to be quizzed by his 'actual grannies’ - and the first caller couldn't contain her excitement.

Click here to buy Gangsta Granny Strikes Again

She asked him: “You are a very handsome young man how do you keep looking like this?”

David quipped, "A lot of work, plastic surgery in Los Angeles" before cheekily adding, "I have early nights, don’t smoke don’t drink. I read my book Gangsta Granny Strikes Again."

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

TV & Movies

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?

TV & Movies

Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed

TV & Movies

You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens

News

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

Lifestyle

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas