David Walliams is quizzed by grandmas on Heart Breakfast

By Heart reporter

The Britain's Got Talent judge has just released the sequel to his much-loved children's book, Gangsta Granny - and he came to tell Amanda Holden all about it

David Walliams was surprised by a flirty grandma when he came on Heart Breakfast to promote his new book, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again.

The 50-year-old visited his Britain’s Got Talent pal Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about the new book, which is a sequel to Gangsta Granny.

It tells the story of a light fingered nanna who has a secret life as an international jewel thief.

As a surprise, Jamie and Amanda arranged for the Little Britain star to be quizzed by his 'actual grannies’ - and the first caller couldn't contain her excitement.

She asked him: “You are a very handsome young man how do you keep looking like this?”

David quipped, "A lot of work, plastic surgery in Los Angeles" before cheekily adding, "I have early nights, don’t smoke don’t drink. I read my book Gangsta Granny Strikes Again."

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart