Exclusive

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad

By Heart reporter

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Heart Breakfast surprised one listener and his grandad with a very famous singer...

For 10-year-old Rafa and his grandad, Ed Sheeran's music was one of the things that kept them connected during lockdown.

Separated due to covid restrictions, the little lad would perform his favourite songs to him over Zoom, bolstering Norman who was bravely battling cancer.

Their story moved Heart Breakfast presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, so they invited the pair in to the studio to hear more about their special bond and love for the Suffolk-born singer songwriter.

But unbeknown to them, they had a very special surprise guest waiting in the wings - Ed Sheeran himself!

Before Ed joined them in the studio, Norman revealed how important his family had been to him, particularly as he battled cancer.

Rafa was thrilled when Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance. Picture: Heart

He said: "My grandchildren mean so much to me and are a major part of my life."

Encouraged by Jamie, Rafa agreed to perform one of his favourite Ed Sheeran songs live on air.

As he took a seat in the corner of the studio ready to play Thinking Out Loud, he had no idea that Ed Sheeran was in our waiting area, trying not to tear up.

Rafa's pitch perfect voice filled the airwaves, and Ed was steps away in the waiting area, singing along - then entered the studio to join in!

Despite being incredibly surprised, Rafa continued singing, passing excited glimpses at his grandad.

As the pair duetted live on Heart, Norman, Jamie and Amanda were overwhelmed with emotion.

You can watch the incredible moment above.