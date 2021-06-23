QUIZ: Can you guess the Ed Sheeran song based on these lyrics?

23 June 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 08:23

Take this Ed Sheeran quiz
Take this Ed Sheeran quiz. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Is Ed Sheeran your favourite artist? Think you know every lyric? Well, here's your chance to prove it.

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest artists in the world and has been creating amazing music for more than ten years.

His love for singing began at a young age and he started out in the church choir before learning to play the guitar in primary school.

Today, he is worth a massive $210 million (£150 million), and has managed to build his own empire.

With 12 UK number ones, four studio albums, 17 extended plays, one video album and forty-three singles, his career is showing no signs of slowing down.

But how well do you really know Ed’s music? Here’s your chance to prove yourself...

