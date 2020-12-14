Jamie and Amanda's Get It Done In 2021

14 December 2020, 14:09

Heart Breakfast want to help you do something you've always wanted to do
Heart Breakfast want to help you do something you've always wanted to do. Picture: Getty

Throughout January, Jamie and Amanda want to you to do something you’ve never done before - here's how to share your goals for the New Year with Heart Breakfast...

2020 was filled with lockdowns, cancelled plans, staying at home and generally not accomplishing much. 

2021 IS GOING TO BE THE EXACT OPPOSITE. We’re going to get it done in 2021! I

It’s a fresh new year, and all throughout January Jamie and Amanda want you to accomplish things that fell by the wayside in 2020. 

The whole month is about trying new things and having new experiences!

We want YOU to come on Heart Breakfast and try something you’ve NEVER tried before. 

Is there something you’ve never done that people simply can't get their head around?

Whether it's never eating a banana before, riding a horse, sleeping in a tent, or just watching Love Actually, we want to hear from you!

It could be ANYTHING. From trying your first coffee, to climbing a mountain. Running a 5k or doing a Rubik’s Cube.

Leave your details with us below, and we will help you to Get It Done In 2021!

Someone from Heart Breakfast will be in touch if we feature your experience. Thank you!

