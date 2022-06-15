Professional Confessional with Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden

15 June 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 16:52

Got a secret of your workplace that nobody else knows about? Jamie and Amanda want to hear about it...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakson and Amanda Holden are on the lookout for our most scandalous secrets happening in the nation's workplaces... and they need your help!

Professional Confessional is the part of show where we dish the goss diving into the secrets of your profession... Everyone’s got those little things that happen in their workplace that no one outside their job knows about. Well, now they’re no longer secrets as we reveal the biggest secrets of your profession!

  • Are you a member of Cabin Crew that has a secret code for a passenger you fancy?
  • You might be a teacher who comes up with games to play to pass the time in an exam!

Do you have a workplace secret no-one knows about?
Do you have a workplace secret no-one knows about? Picture: Getty

We want to know your workplace confession! Enter below and tell us all about what goes on at your work. All of these confessions remain anonymous on air…

Tell us your workplace secrets and we might read them out on air!

